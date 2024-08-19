Short Interest in Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Increases By 9.1%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Assura Price Performance
Assura stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
Assura Company Profile
