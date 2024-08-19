Short Interest in Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Increases By 9.1%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Assura Price Performance

Assura stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.