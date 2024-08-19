Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Decreases By 11.5%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

AMETEK stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.93. 501,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.