Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STTK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STTK

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $159.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.