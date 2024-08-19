Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Given New GBX 174 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 174 ($2.22) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.22) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

SHC opened at GBX 145.30 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,632.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.33. Shaftesbury Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($1.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -7,500.00%.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

