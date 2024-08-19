SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $714,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Security National Bank increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $24.23. 1,008,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

