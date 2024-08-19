SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $432,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.30. 1,996,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.