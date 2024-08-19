Sernova (TSE:SVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 480069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Sernova Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.