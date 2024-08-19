ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $48.61 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in ScanSource by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

