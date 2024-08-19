Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 5,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. 1,777,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

