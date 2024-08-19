Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $1,822.80 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.04418721 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00035255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,857,783,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,837,244,571 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.