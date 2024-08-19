Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,104. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,136 shares of company stock worth $43,631,609 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

