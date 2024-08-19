Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

