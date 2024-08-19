Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$38.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.90.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex Announces Dividend

BLX stock opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

