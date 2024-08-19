Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 30,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,569,051.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,190 shares of company stock worth $28,071,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 58,832.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 142.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,719,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.00. 3,126,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,281,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

