Robert W. Baird Raises Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target to $11.00

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.68.

AMCR opened at $10.45 on Friday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amcor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,438,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

