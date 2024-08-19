Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,305,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.