Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,522.57

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,522.57 ($57.74) and last traded at GBX 4,824.50 ($61.60), with a volume of 1516440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,742 ($60.55).

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($79.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($75.33) to GBX 5,800 ($74.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($72.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($98.31) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,305 ($80.50).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,096.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,660.16%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

