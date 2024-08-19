RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,249,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

