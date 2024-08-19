Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Down 2.9%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $53.33. Approximately 334,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,487,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $1,180,803.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at $15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $390,064.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,689 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,340 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

