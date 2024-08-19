Raymond James Increases Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.40. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders bought 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

