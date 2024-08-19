Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Tops $53.76 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

