QUASA Price Hits $0.0019 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $157,458.02 and $2,242.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.82 or 1.00013082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00167524 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,509.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

