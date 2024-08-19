Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) EVP Sells $1,535,133.02 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PEG opened at $80.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

