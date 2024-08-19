Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.25.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.36. 41,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.16. Primerica has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $260.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,767,090 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 30,726.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after purchasing an additional 678,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

