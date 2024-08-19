Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

PRLD stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

