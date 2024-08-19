Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $872.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,107. The stock has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

