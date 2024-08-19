Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $128.95. 2,939,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

