Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $380.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

