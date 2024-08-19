Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 427,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,117. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.