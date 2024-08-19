Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 427,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,117. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
