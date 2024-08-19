Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,521. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

