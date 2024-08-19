Piper Sandler Trims Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price to $206.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.00.

Chord Energy stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $145.53 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

