Piper Sandler Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $57.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.