Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHT stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

