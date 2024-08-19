Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. 62,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

