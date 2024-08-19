Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 337,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 360,734 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $18.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 492,128 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 245,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230,613 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,163,000.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.