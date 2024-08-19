Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.