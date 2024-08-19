Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

PFGC stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $119,726,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

