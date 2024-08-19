Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,424 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

