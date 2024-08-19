Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.47 and last traded at $86.66. 280,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 237,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

