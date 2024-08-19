Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.93. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$25.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,172. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

