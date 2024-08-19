Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

