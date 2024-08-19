Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.46 and last traded at $136.80. Approximately 336,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,239,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $378.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

