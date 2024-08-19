Omni Network (OMNI) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for about $7.67 or 0.00012972 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $98.92 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,900,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.43417312 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $14,961,499.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

