OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.