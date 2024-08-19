Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 69,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,148,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 275.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

