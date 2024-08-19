Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.98 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $380.16 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.61 or 0.04410665 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

