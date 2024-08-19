NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $17.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NU from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

NU stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

