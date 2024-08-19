Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 510,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after buying an additional 212,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

