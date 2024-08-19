Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,627,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC opened at $240.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

