Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $817.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,900. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $806.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

